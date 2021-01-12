Gov. Hogan announces commission on congressional redistricting

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2020 file photo, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announces a new round of restrictions due to rising cases of COVID-19 during a news conference in Annapolis, Md. Congressional Republicans say they are against providing additional coronavirus aid to state and local governments because they claim it would “bail out” states run by Democrats. But the pandemic-induced tax drop-off is hitting Democratic and Republican states alike. Among states hit hard are those led by Republicans, including energy-dependent Alaska, North Dakota and Wyoming, and tourism-heavy Florida. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — On Wednesday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan took a big step in changing the landscape of Maryland’s eight congressional districts by announcing a commission dedicated to redrawing their boundaries before the 2022 election.

The districts were last drawn in 2011, by then-governor Martin O’Malley, a democrat.

Courtesy of the U.S. Government

Governor Hogan said in his Wednesday afternoon announcement, “these absurdly drawn districts are the result of a blatantly obvious scheme where one party rigs the system.”

He says it comes down to restoring faith in the election process. The governor’s new Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission is being charged with a specific task, “preparing fair, honest, balanced and equitable maps for all of Maryland’s legislative congressional districts.”

In a deeply blue state where Democrats outnumber Republicans two to one, Gov. Hogan wants to see districts drawn without regard for voter registration or voter history, but based on geography and jurisdiction borders. Judge Alexander Williams, Jr. is one of three commission co-chairs.

“It is my hope that I’ll work on this important task and the ultimate product will be viewed favorably not just in Maryland but will serve as a model for other states to look at,” Williams, Jr. said.

The committee will be made up of nine members: three Republicans, three Democrats, and three independents.