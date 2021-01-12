Gov. Hogan announces commission on congressional redistricting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — On Wednesday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan took a big step in changing the landscape of Maryland’s eight congressional districts by announcing a commission dedicated to redrawing their boundaries before the 2022 election.
The districts were last drawn in 2011, by then-governor Martin O’Malley, a democrat.
Governor Hogan said in his Wednesday afternoon announcement, “these absurdly drawn districts are the result of a blatantly obvious scheme where one party rigs the system.”
He says it comes down to restoring faith in the election process. The governor’s new Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission is being charged with a specific task, “preparing fair, honest, balanced and equitable maps for all of Maryland’s legislative congressional districts.”
In a deeply blue state where Democrats outnumber Republicans two to one, Gov. Hogan wants to see districts drawn without regard for voter registration or voter history, but based on geography and jurisdiction borders. Judge Alexander Williams, Jr. is one of three commission co-chairs.
“It is my hope that I’ll work on this important task and the ultimate product will be viewed favorably not just in Maryland but will serve as a model for other states to look at,” Williams, Jr. said.
The committee will be made up of nine members: three Republicans, three Democrats, and three independents.
