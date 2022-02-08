Gov. Hogan announces another round of Vaxcash 2.0 promotion

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — To get more Marylanders vaccinated, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced the state’s new Vax-Cash 2.0 Promotion. An incentive is back in place in Maryland to get more Marylanders vaccinated.

The promotion will kick off Tuesday, Feb. 15, and start with a $500 million drawing. They were followed by 10 weeks of 50-thousand dollar drawings. Residents will have to receive all three shots here in the state. And one Marylander will receive the grand prize of one million dollars on May 3. To listen to the full conference and to learn more about it you can watch his full conference here.