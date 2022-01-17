Gov. Hogan announces $50 Million for additional child care stabilization grants

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced the state would provide $50 million in grants to child care providers for COVID-related expenses.

The funds can be used for COVID-19 related expenses, such as covering personnel costs, acquiring PPE, paying rent or mortgage, and providing mental health support for children and employees.

The Department of Education has already exhausted $286 million in federal funding with two rounds of grants, so Hogan is adding these programs to the budget for the fiscal year 2023.

The governor’s FY 23 budget will also support child care providers by committing: