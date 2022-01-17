Gov. Hogan announces $50 Million for additional child care stabilization grants

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced the state would provide $50 million in grants to child care providers for COVID-related expenses.
The funds can be used for COVID-19 related expenses, such as covering personnel costs, acquiring PPE, paying rent or mortgage, and providing mental health support for children and employees.
The Department of Education has already exhausted $286 million in federal funding with two rounds of grants, so Hogan is adding these programs to the budget for the fiscal year 2023.
The governor’s FY 23 budget will also support child care providers by committing:
- $5.2 million to support child care staff in Maryland with attaining credentials;
- $5 million for awards to providers who participate in Maryland EXCELS, Maryland’s quality rating and improvement system for child care and early education programs;
- $3 million for continued support of local Head Start programs; and
- $1 million for the Child Care Accreditation Support Fund, which assists child care providers with the costs of achieving accreditation