Gov. Hogan announces 3% pay increase for Maryland state employees

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced most state employees will receive a pay increase for the fiscal year 2020.
He released a statement saying in part: “Due to our administration’s prudent fiscal management and a robust economy, we are able to provide another well-deserved cost-of-living increase for state employees.”
The increases will go into effect on July 1. The increases were negotiated by bargaining representatives for state employees.
