Gov. Hogan announces 3% pay increase for Maryland state employees

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced most state employees will receive a pay increase for the fiscal year 2020.

He released a statement saying in part: “Due to our administration’s prudent fiscal management and a robust economy, we are able to provide another well-deserved cost-of-living increase for state employees.”

The increases will go into effect on July 1. The increases were negotiated by bargaining representatives for state employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.