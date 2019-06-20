Gov. Hogan announces 3% pay increase for Maryland state employees

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced most state employees will receive a pay increase for the fiscal year 2020.

He released a statement saying in part: “Due to our administration’s prudent fiscal management and a robust economy, we are able to provide another well-deserved cost-of-living increase for state employees.”

The increases will go into effect on July 1. The increases were negotiated by bargaining representatives for state employees.