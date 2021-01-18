Gov. Hogan and Lt. Governor Rutherford receive COVID-19 vaccinations

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — In an effort to instill public confidence in the vaccine, Gov. Larry Hogan and several other key figures in his administration received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Hogan, Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford, and their wives all received the Moderna vaccination. The vaccines were administered by medics from the Maryland national guard.

Hogan says, these vaccines are the only way we will be able to return to a sense of normalcy.

“We’re all looking forward to the day when we can take off and throw away our masks, when we can get all of our children back into school and when we can go out for a big celebration at our favorite crowded restaurant or bar with all of our family and friends. The only way that we’re going to return to a sense of normalcy is by these COVID-19 vaccines,”

The vaccines administered today were the first dose of the Moderna vaccine. As of this morning, Maryland providers have administered 255,110 total doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

The governor will receive his second dose in 4 weeks.