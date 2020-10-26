Goodwill offers tips on how to have a spooky but safe Halloween

Halloween may look a little different this year but Goodwill has some tips on how to get into the spooky spirit and stay safe.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Halloween may look a little different this year but Goodwill has some tips on how to get into the spooky spirit and stay safe.

The organization — which is often just thought of as a clothing thrift store — has much more than that and this Halloween season, they have costumes and decorations that you can upcycle to get you ready for Halloween without breaking the bank.

Courtney Nelson is the Senior Director of Marketing and Communications for Goodwill in Northern Arizona. She has decorated her home with items she found at Goodwill and up-cycled to spruce up her home for the fall and Halloween season.

Nelson found plastic pumpkins which she spray-painted orange, black, and white to make them a decoration that can be used for more than one occasion. She also placed an array of real as well as plastic mini pumpkins in a bowl as a hassle-free fall centerpiece. She also explained that people can paint pumpkins if they want to avoid the mess and potential danger of carving pumpkins.

She suggested that people living in smaller spaces, like apartments, that might not have a porch or steps leading up to their door to place candles in up-cycled lanterns or even placing a plastic skeleton at your dinner table as your “dinner guest.”

Nelson also highlighted that people can also find costumes at Goodwill in both the Halloween section as well as the rest of the store. She also suggested a fun and socially distanced way to celebrate on Halloween without trick-or-treating.

“There’s a lot of great, safe ways to celebrate this year. So if you are looking to dress up in costume, we know kids still want to get into their costumes, so one thing we’re recommending is maybe talk to your neighbours and see if there’s a safe way to do a costume parade so that the kids get to still get dressed up in their costume and show their costumes off in their neighbourhood.”

She also suggested making individually packaged goody bags to place on your porch or steps for people to take instead of traditional trick-or treating.