Glenstone Museum reopens outdoor attractions

POTOMAC, Md. (WDVM) — Almost any activity you could imagine has been forced to close due to the pandemic, but a Montgomery County museum found a way out by giving their visitors an ‘outdoor-only experience.’ The Glenstone Museum in Potomac reopened the outdoor part of their museum this week.

Over the years, thousands have visited the modern art museum, which features different types of sculptures and exhibits. Visitors will find Post-World War II artwork, tracing back to the 20th and 21st centuries. Although visits are limited to the outdoors, social distancing guidelines are still in place.

Senior Director of Public Engagement Valentina Nahon said, “We have nearly 300-acres of rolling meadows and trails and outdoor sculptures. We have reduced the capacity, of course, for COVID reasons.”

March and April dates have already sold out, however, visitors are encouraged to check availability here.