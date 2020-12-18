Giving the gift of tips this holiday season

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — More and more people are starting to receive cash gifts like this, and it’s all thanks to two women who are on a mission to spread joy.

The MOCO Tip Challenge was started in December as a Facebook group and it has swiftly grown into a movement to support local restaurant employees. Each week, the duo aims to give out at least $500 dollars to nominees.

The Montgomery County Council recently voted to approve tighter COVID restrictions and eliminate indoor dining as the county has hit over 40,000 positive cases. As a result, many people in the restaurant industry are now at a loss, which makes this is an even more important mission.

So far, the group has collected over $5,000.