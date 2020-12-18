Giving the gift of tips this holiday season

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — More and more people are starting to receive cash gifts like this, and it’s all thanks to two women who are on a mission to spread joy.

The MOCO Tip Challenge was started in December as a Facebook group and it has swiftly grown into a movement to support local restaurant employees. Each week, the duo aims to give out at least $500 dollars to nominees.

The Montgomery County Council recently voted to approve tighter COVID restrictions and eliminate indoor dining as the county has hit over 40,000 positive cases. As a result, many people in the restaurant industry are now at a loss, which makes this is an even more important mission.

So far, the group has collected over $5,000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories