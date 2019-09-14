Girls Inc. of Washington County celebrates their 7th annual Muddy Mamas 5K

Racers say they have done the 5k every year since 2013

HAGERSTOWN, M.d. (WDVM) — It was the perfect day for a race as people gathered at the Agricultural Center in Washington County for the 7th annual Muddy Mamas 5K.

Thousands of participants ranging in ages from 10 to 70 raced their way through each course covered in mud. The event was organized by the Girls Inc. of Washington County.

“Our mission at Girls Inc. is to inspire all girls to be strong smart and bold so the event fits right in with that,” said Shana Ruff, the director of development for Girls Inc. “Sometimes this is the first 5K that they have ever run they push themselves outside their comfort zones to do something in the name of girls.”

As participants raced through each obstacle course, they were challenged to climb ropes, slide down into a muddy water pit and more. Muddy mamas that stepped across the finish line say its special to able to compete with their daughters.

“It was pretty awesome this is the first year doing it with this daughter, I have an older one that did it with me last year and couldn’t be here this year but its still awesome,” said one participant.

Teams traveled from all around the tri-state area. Some racers say they have done the 5K every year since 2013.

“We’ve been doing it every year for five years, six years, the hardest for me was the arm one but the best one is where you get the muddiest,” said Kathy Schifer, a participant.

With over 400 volunteers, young girls in the Girls Inc program helped raise money to benefit the non profit giving them the title of “muddy princess”.

“It makes me feel good that I’m raising money for other people,” said Rylee Armstrong, a muddy princess.

All the proceeds from the event go towards supporting girls Inc. of Washington County