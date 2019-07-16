Girls Inc. awarded funding for sexual education

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Health Department was awarded a grant to provide sexual education, promoting health to students around Washington County.

The Personal Responsibility Education Program is set to provide curriculum for 9th graders. During the program, students will learn from a parent engagement curriculum, approved by the Centers for Disease Control. By way of Girls Inc., topics like how to prevent contracting a sexually transmitted disease and abstaining from sexual intercourse at a young age will be discussed.

On the other hand, the Sexual Risk Avoidance Program will be provided to 6th graders. This program is focused on spreading awareness of abstinence education. According to Mary McPherson, program manager at the Washington County Health Department, Washington County ranks third in the state for the highest rate of teen pregnancy. Schools who will receive the SRAP include E. Russel Hicks, Western Heights and Boonsboro Middle.