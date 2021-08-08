Girls in flight comes to Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – Less than 7% of pilots are females that include student pilots and less than 6% of female pilots are certificated as private pilots or higher.

Some come from an aviation family or just have an interest, but these women were born to fly.

“My dad wanted me to get into air traffic control. We were researching flight schools. I saw a flight academy in Butler, Pennsylvania. I was like this is a really good opportunity for me to see if I want to fly and I ended up falling in love with it, ” said Naomi Wigley, a participant of the Girls in Flight training week.

Girls in Flight Training week is a program geared towards women getting their wings.

“If I had seen so many women, and had the kind of female support that is now available through Facebook and groups like this, I probably would have kept flying in the first place and my life would have looked different than it does now,” said Elizabeth Willett, of the Girls in Flight training week.

Women of all ages and skill levels are training for a common goal.

“I think it’s just a reflection of the adage that you can’t be what you can’t see. When you go into many aviation venues you don’t see a lot of women, and then you go into this group and all you see are women and you see women have different levels of skill. You can see what’s possible and you can see people who look just like you doing exactly what you’d like to do,” said Willett.

The program offers a range of certificates including private pilot up to flight instructor.