Girl Scouts show off their moves in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Girl Scouts packed a punch in Hagerstown.

The Tiger-Rock Martial Arts Studio held an event Saturday afternoon, with the scouts to promote girl power. The girls were shown how to block and maneuver around different situations. The instructors say their mission is to transform the lives of their students and build confidence. one instructor says, as a former girl scout leader, young girls should know how to protect themselves if they need to.

“Even in just a short amount of time on the mat, whether its 30 minutes even 60 minutes, basic self-defense that they can take out here and use should they ever need too, but its really the boost in confidence and that girl power,” Stacy Desmet said, the owner of Tiger Rock. Desmet says they plan on hosting more community-based events.