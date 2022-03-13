FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — 110 years ago was the birth of the Girl Scouts, and Sunday, they celebrated their many years of service.

The day was filled with nothing but smiles at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick, while girl scouts, both young and old, participated in small events like a scavenger hunt and a silent auction.

All who participated raved about celebrating how far Girl Scouts have gone throughout the years.

“We celebrated the 100th, so actually the 90’s back when we were with a different council, so it’s nice that Girl Scouts are still progressing that the movement is still there, Association Co-Chair Jeenie Mettert-Young explained.”

When talking to some of the Frederick County Girl Scouts, they said they feel like the organization has played a huge role in their lives and has made them the young ladies they are today.

“It’s taught me to be a better person and like help with the community because through it I’ve done a lot of community service and met a lot of new people, Girl Scout Kailee Herald said.”

Jean Turner, who has been involved with Girl Scouts for over 50 years, says it is amazing to see how girls transform and learn life lessons they will carry with them forever.

“I’ve seen girls start out as daisies. They have gone on and earned their bronze, silver, and gold award, and they become our leaders of tomorrow, GSCNC Council Member Jean Turner explained.” “It’s showing the world and our community that we have young ladies that are going to be the leaders and we’re ready to make our 125 years.”

All funds raised from today’s event will be donated to charities all around the area.