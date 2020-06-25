Girl Scout booths will be resuming this week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — If you missed those delicious girl scout cookies then your in for a treat. Girl scouts will be resuming booth sales around local grocery stores.

When COVID-19 began, it canceled girl scout activities, around the area. Typically, Girl Scout organizations are made to help girls get involved with the community, by helping local charities raise money through selling baked goods.

Unfortunately when the pandemic hit, the girls had to stop all in person services, but now, with approval from the state of Maryland, they can resume.

However, their booths will look a little different due to social distancing, but the girls are thrilled to be out in the community once more.

“We’re wanting to make sure everybody has their PPE, a lot of them are doing drive-thru booth sales so that you’re able to maintain some distance, but it still allows our girls to get out there in the community in the safest way possible” said Director of Marketing Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, Candace Nelson.

Organizations leaders are excited to organize these booths for the girls and the community, but they want to remind the public to please wear face masks when purchasing cookies.

