Girard Street shut down, motorists advised to avoid it

Montgomery County Police

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County Police are asking motorists to avoid Girard Street at Whetstone Glen.

The road is shut down in both directions. Police said that drivers should expect delays.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

