Gingerbread Dash 5k Arrives in Downtown Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The first annual Gingerbread Dash 5K was held in Hagerstown, Maryland on Sunday, December 5. Almost 300 people of all ages came out for the race at the Hagerstown Cultural Trail. The race was put on by Girls on the Run Mid and Western program.

Girls on the Run (G.O.T.R.) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential and is free to boldly pursue her dreams. Girls on the Run Mid & Western Maryland was established in 2017 when G.O.T.R. Frederick County and G.O.T.R. Washington County merged. They now serve over 750 per year and plan to launch teams in Garrett and Allegany Counties in the upcoming years.

“We serve girls in third through eighth grade and it sounds like it’s all about running because it’s called Girls on the Run. But, it’s really more about teaching the girls life skills,” Council director, Leah Perry explained. “Changing negative self-talk to positive self-talk, pressing pause on strong emotions, and we get them active by playing games. It all culminates with a celebratory 5k, which is what we did today at the Gingerbread dash.”

The race started and finished along the Hagerstown Cultural Trail adjacent to the Hagerstown Housing Authority and the huge, Mural of Unusual Size. This is the first year the race was held in Hagerstown due to the pandemic canceling last year’s race. Participants of all ages were overjoyed to do the race back in person.

“We have a great 5k in Frederick and this is just its companion in Hagerstown, something we’ve really looked forward to,” said Susana Centofonti. It was a beautiful day. It’s very family fun and just a great experience for everyone to benefit.”

If you are looking to get involved with the Girls on the Run program, visit their website at www.gotrmidmd.org.