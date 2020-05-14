Gig performers finding ways to make ends meet during pandemic

MARYLAND (WDVM) — As many places remain closed due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, gig performers who would typically play at these venues and events are finding new ways to keep the song alive.

Many gig performers have turned to online concerts and performances to continue sharing their talents. However, the struggle to survive financially comes from a loss of income that would otherwise be achieved from being booked for live performances.

“I always make it clear that it’s totally fine if people aren’t in a position to comfortably donate to me, but i also am frank about the fact that it’s my only income at this point,” said Singer/Songwriter Leo DiSanto.

Many performers now rely on a virtual tip jar to make money. They say they are thankful for the support they’ve received from their virtual audience.

