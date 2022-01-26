“Ghost Gun” to front of line for Maryland General Assembly

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Days after a 15-year-old was allegedly shot in a Montgomery County high school bathroom, Maryland state lawmakers are fast-tracking tough regulations on so-called ghost guns. There is a sense of urgency about getting a bill signed into law from this latest incident.

The latest shooting has caught the attention of Senators and Delegates at the State House.

Law enforcement across the State of Maryland reports a dramatic jump in the number of crimes committed with these so-called ghost guns.

Sen. Susan Lee (D – Montgomery County) said, “We have a responsibility to protect Marylanders against ghost guns, guns that different parts can put together. You can get them on the internet and they are untraceable because they don’t have serial numbers.”

The latest violence even drew a grassroots rally to Annapolis to call to action. Melissa Ladd with Maryland Moms Demand Action says there is a huge loophole in the current law.

“Unfortunately, ghost guns are easily accessible to anyone who normally wouldn’t be able to pass a background check,” said Ladd.

Like Lee, a Democrat, Delegate Lesley Lopez represents the northwestern part of Montgomery County and says ghost gun shootings are of the highest concern.

“People who are under 21 can’t have handguns anyway,” Lopez explained. “They’re prohibited. So we’re just trying to close a loophole that allows them this type of access.”

Access, Lopez said, is just too easy.

“Under federal law, this is just a piece of plastic,” says Lopez, pointing to a handgun frame. “But if it has these additional holes drilled into it, then it would technically become an AR-15 under the law.”

Delegate Lopez and Senator Lee say inaction in Washington on ghost gun regulation is unacceptable. Maryland state lawmakers need to move ahead in this session of the General Assembly.



“We’ve got to do something now,” said Sen. Lee. “We can’t wait until the federal government finally gets these regulations finalized.”

Legislation to ban ghost guns was introduced in the state legislature five years ago. Senator Lee and Delegate Lopez have drawn up their bill to address the latest technology for these untraceable firearms. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh wants a ban on ghost guns to take effect on June 1. Violating the proposed law would be punishable by a jail sentence of up to three years and a fine up to $10,000.