Getting back to church respects social distancing protocols

MAUGANSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — President Trump called on churchgoers to return to their places of worship over the past weekend.

And those who did were careful about following social distancing protocols. Pastor Chad Carter at Maugansville Church said meticulous attention was paid to welcoming his congregation back on Sunday, with separated seating and numerous entrances for attendees. And he felt it was important, within those boundaries, for his congregation to reconnect.

“We have a need for relationships,” says Carter. And when we’ve been in a quarantine and isolated. it’s been a strain on all of our relationships, whether it’s a relationship with our friends, a relationship with coworkers even our relationship with God.”

In West Virginia over the weekend some churches could not open, simply because they had trouble finding volunteers to sanitize the church before and after mass.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM