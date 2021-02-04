Get ready to “SkillUp” Frederick County

FREDRICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Workforce Services has launched a new online learning platform, SkillUp Frederick County.

SkillUp Frederick County was created to help to close skills gaps in the local workforce. There are over 5,000 courses to choose from to help people freshen up or learn skills for their jobs. Participants can choose from a variety of courses including, IT, management and leadership, digital literacy and customer service.

“We are excited to deliver an additional workforce development solution to help our community address current workforce challenges,” said Workforce Services Director Michelle Day. “With this tool, individuals looking for a job can boost their qualifications to meet the needs and expectations of businesses that are hiring. It’s a win-win for both job seekers and employers.”

SkillUp is free of cost for Frederick County residents to register for any course.