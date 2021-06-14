Get a vaccine at Camden Yards and receive two free tickets for an Orioles game

FILE – In this Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 file photo, Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Alex Cobb throws a pitch to the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game in Baltimore. The Los Angeles Angels have acquired veteran right-hander Alex Cobb from the Baltimore Orioles in a trade for prospect Jahmai Jones, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) — If you’re planning to catch an Orioles game this Father’s Day weekend, getting a vaccine will land you two free tickets.

The Baltimore Orioles have partnered with the MLB and the state of Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday. Vaccine clinics will be held at Oriole Park at Camden Yards from Friday, June 18 through Wednesday, June 23. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered to unvaccinated guests age 18 and older.

We are partnering with @MLB and @MDHealthDept to offer on-site, voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations at Camden Yards during our next homestand.



Fans who choose to get their vaccine at The Yard will receive two complimentary Lower Level tickets for any game through July 11. — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 14, 2021

“Our GoVAX Summer Tour is designed to make vaccines accessible to Marylanders at community events across the state,” said Gov. Hogan. “We are grateful to the Orioles and the MLB for their support of the state’s vaccination efforts and for stepping up to the plate to help more Marylanders and fans get vaccinated.”

Fans vaccinated during the event will receive a voucher for two Lower Level tickets that can be used at any game through July 11, though this is subject to availability. Vaccinations on these days will start 4 hours before the scheduled first pitch and end about 1.5 hours after first pitch. It was not specified whether the vouchers could be used on the same day they were received.

The Baltimore Orioles will face the Toronto Blue Jays on June 18-20, and the Houston Astros on June 21-23. Appointments aren’t required but are encouraged. Click here to book one.