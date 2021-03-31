Germantown middle school teacher charged for possession of child porn

Police say the offenses do not involve students; the suspect has been placed on leave by MCPS

DAMASCUS, Md. (WDVM) — A 35-year-old man who teaches at a Germantown middle school was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

Police say they were notified in January by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after an instant messaging app alerted the center that a user in Montgomery County might be uploading child porn. Kevin Bremerman of Damascus, a teacher at Roberto Clemente Middle School, was developed as the suspect.

Police executed a search warrant in Bremerman’s Damascus home and found videos and photos of child porn on his cell phone.

Police say Bremerman’s offenses do not involve students, but they are concerned given his daily interactions with children. Bremerman has been placed on leave by Montgomery County Public Schools, but it is unclear when he was placed on leave.

Bremerman is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography. There is no bond information available at this time.