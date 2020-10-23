Germantown man sentenced to 18 months for insurance theft scheme

Maryland

Dunn was charged with stealing money from over 77 insurance premiums

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Germantown man will serve 18 months in jail for a theft scheme while he was an insurance agent.

Kevin Prescott Dunn, 36, was sentenced on one count of felony theft – using his position of trust to steal premiums of at least 77 victims. According to a news release from Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh’s Office, Dunn, who had his own agency stole over $200,000 from the victims between January 2014 to December 2017. Many individuals did not realize they were uninsured until they filed a claim, received notices of cancellation from insurance companies, or notices of MVA suspensions on their license for failure to provide insurance.

Dunn was also sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay $30,000 in restitution.

