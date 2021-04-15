Germantown man arrested in double-shooting at Frederick funeral

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Germantown man suspected in a shooting at a Frederick funeral in 2019 has been taken into custody, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says.

Officials say Demar Cortez Allen, 29, opened fire and wounded two after an altercation at a funeral on Ballenger Creek Pike in April 2019. Cortez fled the scene before officers arrived, but he was developed as a suspect 10 days after the incident, officials say.

Officials say Allen was arrested in Montgomery County and transported to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday.

Anyone with information related to the 2019 shooting is asked to contact FCSO at 301-600-1046 for case number # 19-041211.