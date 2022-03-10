GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Germantown man is facing federal charges after allegedly selling an undercover cop about 46 grams of crack cocaine, several mixtures of heroin/fentanyl and numerous weapons including semi-automatic ghost guns.

Dwight Luis Clarke, 31, of Germantown was arrested on Monday, Mar. 7 and is facing federal charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, distribution of controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a drug trafficking crime.

A federal criminal complaint filed on Mar 4. alleged that Clarke sold drugs and seven firearms, including privately made firearms (also known as ghost guns), to a Montgomery County Officer on three different occasions.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Maryland released a statement to which it detailed that Clarke allegedly sold the undercover MCPD officer: about 46 grams of crack cocaine, a suspected heroin/fentanyl mixture in gel caps, two semi-automatic ghost guns, one Smith & Wesson .22 caliber semi-automatic AR style pistol, one 33 round extended magazine loaded with one 9mm caliber cartridge, one Walther .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol, and AR style extended magazine loaded with three .22 caliber cartridges; and one ammunition box, containing 95.

U.S. Attorney’s OfficeDistrict of Maryland

Clarke is being held pending trial, and could be facing a maximum of life in prison for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.