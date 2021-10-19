Germantown Library makes improvements to become more accessible to all residents

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — After being closed for over a year due to COVID-19 and a renovation project, the Montgomery County Germantown Library has reopened with new state-of-the-art features.

Staff wanted to make sure no resident would have any barriers when it comes to using the library, so they incorporated many upgrades, including assistive technology.

The library has improved its facility to fit the needs of the Americans with Disabilities Act to ensure all residents can enter with ease.





Library upgrades also include new furniture, literacy computer workstations and with noise-controlled rooms. Staff say this facility is ready for all readers of all ages, and they will be incorporating more resources and programs, such as ASL (American Sign Language) storytime.

“We want all residents to benefit from the library, no matter what. We do not want there to be any barriers. We want to promote inclusivity and diversity,” said Angelisa Hawes, MCPL assistant director of facilities and ADA.





Staff said they will also bring back curbside pickup for books.