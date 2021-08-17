Germantown homicide under investigation after homeowner shoots, kills alleged intruder

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating a shooting in Germantown after a homeowner allegedly shot an intruder trying to get into his home Monday evening.

Police say they got a call from the homeowner around 7:30 pm, saying someone was trying to get into his home along Futura Ct in Germantown. The homeowner told police he shot the man trying to get in.

Officers say the alleged intruder was found dead at the scene. Police have identified the deceased as 31-year-old, Louis Alfredo Sanchez, Jr. of Germantown, also saying the two men were known to each other.

MCPD officers interviewed the homeowner and passed details onto the Montgomery County State’s Attorneys office. They’ll decide whether to file charges against the homeowner for shooting the alleged intruder.