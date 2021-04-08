Georgetown University expands its Prison Scholars Program

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Inmates at a correctional facility in Maryland will now be able to earn a bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University.

The university has teamed up with the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services to expand its current Prison Scholars Program. The program will help eliminate some of the barriers many inmates face after they are released from prison.

According to a press release, students enrolled in the program will be able to earn a Bachelor of Liberal Arts with an option to explore three majors: cultural humanities, interdisciplinary social science, or global intellectual history.

The degree requires 120 credit hours, and students are expected to complete the program in about five years. Students will also have full access to Georgetown resources including academic support, library and research assistance, and career counseling, as well as reentry services.

The program is expected to begin next year, with a group of 25 students at the Patuxent Institution in Jessup.