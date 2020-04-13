Generator explosion causes minor damage in Boonsboro house

BOONSBORO, Md (WDVM) — A house in Boonsboro, Maryland, suffered from minor damage caused by a generator explosion on Monday morning.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Gilardi Road. According to officials, the homeowner was trying to power up their generator after a power outage, but the generator inside the box exploded for an unknown reason and caused fires to spread to the exterior of the house and pavement. Fire Marshal says there was little to no damage inside the home.

Officials say the fire was put out, and the investigation of the incident is still ongoing. In addition to the Boonsboro Volunteer Fire Department, several fire departments from neighboring cities also responded to the call.

The residents inside the house are expected to be okay, according to the State Fire Marshal. The estimated damage from the fire is around $20,000 – $25,000.