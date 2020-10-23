General Assembly seeks service of high school seniors

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland General Assembly is getting ready for its 2021 session as they seek high school students to serve as pages for the legislative sessions.

County school systems will nominate seniors to serve for two nonconsecutive weeks in either the House of Delegates or the State Senate.

Colleen Bernard with Frederick County Public Schools said the position will look a bit differently this year as none of the students will actually be able to step foot in the state house due to the pandemic.

“So they’re going to do a bit more collectively with the pages and leadership development,” Bernard said. “… And then the pages will still be [online] to support delegates and senators during the session and during the committee hearings.”

Bernard said qualifying students should be citizens at least 16 years old and interested students should contact their school’s page coordinator or principal for an application.

Selected students will receive a stipend of $15 for each day of participation.

Student nomination packets are due by 4 p.m., Tuesday, November 10. Schools may have an earlier deadline for student applications. Each county high school may nominate one student who must attend a virtual selection forum Monday, November 16