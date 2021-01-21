General Assembly ready to rework Governor Hogan Fiscal year ’22 budget

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Senators and delegates at the State House in Annapolis are scrutinizing Governor Larry Hogan’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year.

Hogan’s emphasis is on education and public health spending, small business expansion, crime prevention, fighting the opioid epidemic and funding Chesapeake Bay restoration.

The governor is also pushing a $1 billion transportation infrastructure plan for roads and highways and nearly as much for mass transit.

David Brinkley, the governor’s cabinet secretary for Management and Budget, says the budget is balanced and limits spending growth without raising taxes, cutting services or laying off state employees.

Delegate Brooke Lierman (D – Baltimore), a candidate for state comptroller next year, emphasizes the need for investment in broadband for the state to compete in attracting new high-tech jobs.