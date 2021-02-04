General Assembly introduces legislation to help unemployed Marylanders

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Members of the Maryland General Assembly met virtually to discuss improvements that can help Marylanders who are struggling with unemployment.

Delegates introduced proposed legislation that would expand and improve accessibility to insurance as well as a complete overhaul of the customer service system. One Baltimore delegate highlighted that some constituents may not be able to call the department of labor as they can no longer afford a phone.

This new legislation comes on the heels of what one delegate called a wake-up call to the Department of Labor.

The package will also introduce the requirement of an emergency plan. The legislation will establish a staffing plan for the Division of Unemployment Insurance that would maintain and then immediately fill vacancies if another emergency were to arise. The plan would also have to be reevaluated every five years.

The unemployment insurance reform package will also introduce legislation to allow people to track their claims as well as simplify the ability to request a paper check.

The reform would also include simplifying the steps needed to receive unemployment checks and introducing more inclusive and digestible language on the website.

The delegates introduced legislation to effectively overhaul the customer service system. The legislation will ensure that call centers are adequately staffed with comprehensive language access. It will also introduce the ability for Marylanders to leave a call back number to receive assistance. The legislation will also require caller ID for calls coming from the Division of Unemployment Insurance.