Gearing up for COVID-19 vaccinations

(WDVM) – A vaccine for the coronavirus is expected to roll out any day now. Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford has announced that the state of Maryland could get a small amount of a coronavirus vaccine as soon as mid-December.

Not everyone will be able to get the vaccine when it’s first rolled out. Under the plan, health care workers will get the vaccine first. After that, workers in nursing homes and assisted living facilities will be a priority.

According to the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine, a public health initiative was constructed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to have health and medical students finish their training, while also assisting with virus response. One of the biggest challenges hospitals will face will be administering a COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available, and med students can aid in a number of response efforts.

Rutherford believes a vaccine might not be available to the general public until the spring or second quarter of 2021.