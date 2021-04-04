Gas main breaks at National Harbor

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Access to National Harbor was restricted to the public Sunday morning when a main natural gas pipeline burst.

Officials closed off the area and were only allowing residents in along with crews repairing the breach during the early to middle morning hours. New construction was underway when the main was struck around 8 a.m.

Prince George’s County Fire and Emergency Medical Services turned off HVAC systems at nearby hotels as a precaution, and also had hotel guests shelter in place as they checked air quality levels.

Crews with Washington Gas sealed the breach and repaired the line by 12:30 p.m. and officials reopened the National Harbor to non-residents.

There have been no injuries reported in relation to the gas leak.