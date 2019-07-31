GARRETT COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Garrett County airport was awarded $6.63 million to better serve their customers.
The federal department of transportation says the money will go to the construction of eight corporate hangars. Officials say this renovation has been a priority for the community since 2015. The addition of the hangers will help eight different business owners that altogether own a total 32 different aircrafts. There is a proposed groundbreaking ceremony for spring of 2020.
