Garrett County airport was awarded $6.63 million

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) -- The Hogan administration announced funds for affordable rental housing. More than $44 million in state funds and federal tax credits have been awarded to 15 projects. This will preserve over 18,000 quality affordable rental units.

Officials say this is the largest number of units financed in the history of the program in Maryland. A focus for this year's application was opportunity zones, to help economic development.