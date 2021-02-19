Gardner: number of Frederick hospitalizations a concern, restaurant and bar restrictions continue

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner held a virtual press conference Thursday afternoon to give an update on coronavirus cases and the vaccine progress within the county.

Gardner says the number of coronavirus hospitalizations is still a concern and the county will maintain and likely renew their restriction on the hours that restaurants and bars can operate and how long they can serve alcohol.

“I had certainly hoped to be able to lift that executive order last week and again this week,” Gardner said. “But unfortunately, hospitalizations have remained high and I feel that I’m unable to do that at this time.”

More than 30,000 first doses have been administered within the county and the county’s rolling seven-day positivity rate has hit 4.8%, one of the lowest points since fall.

County Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer said the Maryland Department of Health’s extended projections of how many doses counties could receive could lead to better vaccination scheduling for priority groups.

“[We] are believing that we will have a predictable amount of vaccine coming in for this week and the next three weeks,” she said. “That will enable us to now to start providing better information for people as to where are they in that priority group and list.”

Gardner also says an executive order on indoor recreation will be revisited when the hospitalization numbers come down.