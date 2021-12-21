Gardner announces plan for American Rescue Plan fund

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The federal government allocated the county $50.4 million from the American Rescue Plan, and County Executive Jan Gardner announced the county’s plan to allocate the funds.

Gardner shared 7 pillars the community is prioritizing for recovery: health, health disparities, children and families, economic recovery, mental health, seniors, and transportation. Specifically, the funds will expand broadband, improve access to food, upgrade transit services, and restore tourism. Also, $25,000 will be used to create a cCOVID-19 memorial in Frederick.

“We are seizing this opportunity so we can provide generational investments that will lay the foundation for a strong and equitable recovery with meaningful and lasting change in our community,” said Gardner.

The county received the first half of its funding in May. So far 16 projects have been already been approved.