Garden of Lights returns to Brookside Gardens

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery Parks announced Garden of Lights, the annual outdoor winter light exhibit at Brookside Gardens, will open on November 19, 2021.

More than one million bright LED lights are weaved into creative pieces portraying animals, flowers, and other natural phenomena, making the half-mile walk-through show spectacular.

Computerized light shows that synchronize lights to music and fog bubbles are also included at the event. There will be sweet and savory snacks available for purchase, as well as a gift store.

Brookside Gardens said:

New this year, all guests ages 3 and older will be required to pre-purchase timed-entry tickets. Tickets are $10 per person, ages 3 and older, and are available to purchase on the Eventbrite ticketing service. The Gardens, Visitor Center, and Conservatory will close daily at 4 p.m. and reopen at 5:30 p.m. for the exhibit.

Residents can visit from November 19, 2021 – January 2, 2022 (Closed November 22-25 and December 24-25, 2021)

The garden will operate from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 1800 Glenallan Avenue, Wheaton, MD 20902