Garage fire displaces 5 in Frederick County

Courtesy: Anthony Deng

LIBERTYTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Fire and Rescue Department responded to a single-family house fire on Thursday afternoon.

According to Frederick Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Jeremy Wade, officials received a call around 12:20 pm about a single-family house fire that originated from the garage. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the garage but the fire did spread to the attic.

Officials report no injuries, although five people were displaced due to the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

