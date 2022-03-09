ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — It’s an election year in Maryland, and candidates for office at every level are getting out of the gate early to court our votes.

In the race for governor, incumbent Larry Hogan cannot seek another term. Potential successors have been filing for ballot positions with the state Board of Elections. The Democratic Party primary will be especially crowded. Former Maryland attorney general Doug Gansler and his running mate, former Hyattsville Mayor Candace Hollingsworth — emphasizing her local government experience — prepared their paperwork

“What we did for the 16 years I was in the office including being president of all the attorneys general in the country, ” said Gansler, “they know what we’ve done. We have organizations throughout the state and our momentum is very, very strong..”

“Great states are made up of great cities and towns and I think that we have an opportunity to partner,” said Hollingsworth, candidate for lt. governor. “To be active partners with all 157 of Maryland’s cities and towns and even the small communities to show what it means to truly build a great state.”

The Maryland primary is June 22. The filing deadline is March 22.