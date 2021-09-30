Gaithersburg works on stream restoration project

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The city of Gaithersburg is working on their stream restoration project. This project aims to create better land development and mitigate flooding issues.

This stream restoration project, which is taking place at Diamond Farms Park, will also protect underground utility pipelines, remove invasive plants, and prevent flooding near private properties.

The city of Gaithersburg said this project is a part of the City’s watershed restoration program, and is designed to meet a portion of the water quality goals set by the Maryland Department of the Environment.





According to the city, the project was designed by BayLand Consultants and Designers, Inc. The company will provide construction management services while KBS Earthworks, Inc. constructs the project.

The park’s playground and courts will be open during the 6 to 8 month construction period, however some trails through the park will not be available.

The city recommends that visitors access the trail to Seneca Creek State Park from the northern end of Diamond Drive.