Gaithersburg strives to promote equality

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Gaithersburg is continuing its mission to promote inclusion and diversity. A new assessment has shown the city’s hard work. According to officials, the city scored a hundred points on a national inclusivity test.

This is based on the national LGBTQ+ Human Rights Campaign, which provides an annual Municipal Equality Index that assesses the inclusiveness of laws, policies, and services with regard to the LGBTQ+ population.

The city of Gaithersburg scored additional points by implementing all-gender single-occupancy facilities and adopting a public stance on LGBTQ+ equality.

“I’m delighted that we’ve achieved an even higher score on the Index this year,” said Mayor Jud Ashman. “Our commitment to being a welcoming City that values equity and inclusion is affirmed by this rating.”

The City’s score in 2020 was 93. The Index used 49 different criteria to rate 506 cities across the country. The average score nationally was 67, up three points from 2020.

For more information visit https://www.hrc.org/mei.