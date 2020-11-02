Gaithersburg shopping center to get multi-million dollar makeover

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery County landmark is getting a $6 million makeover.

The Gaithersburg Square shopping center has sat near the intersection of Routes 355 and 124 since 1965, with businesses coming and going for the last 55 years.

The group that owns the property, Federal Realty, is making the $6.6 million investment to add a new plaza, greenery, outdoor dining space, new storefronts, signs, and upgrade the property’s curb appeal. The City of Gaithersburg says it’s excited about what the improvements mean for businesses.

“Like many communities around us, our business community is certainly struggling under the weight of this pandemic. We think that this is just a sign that investors recognize the strength of the city’s market,” said Tom Lonergan, Gaithersburg’s assistant city manager.



The renovations are expected to start next year.