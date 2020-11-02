Gaithersburg restaurant adds outdoor dining pods

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — With colder days to come and the potential for more COVID-19 cases, local restaurants are having to adapt to the times.

With the help of some new outdoor dining pods, Ted’s Bulletin in Gaithersburg will be able to keep seating guests outside through the winter.

Guests get in and out of the pods through a zippered entryway and sit at a table inside. The Gaithersburg location has 12 pods and has already put them to use in the last few days. The location’s manager says guests have enjoyed their experience eating and drinking in the new pods.

“We weren’t really sure what to expect when we first got them. They’ve been a success really, everybody’s loving them. We have some heaters coming in; we’ll have them when it starts getting really colder. But as of right now they stay pretty warm,” said Bryan Strach.



Other Ted’s Bulletin locations across the region are also being outfitted with outdoor dining pods.