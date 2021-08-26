Gaithersburg residents can cast their votes by mail

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The city of Gaithersburg Municipal Elections are just around the corner, and city officials want to make sure all residents have access to voting, which is why they are doing things a bit differently this year.

This election season the City of Gaithersburg will use a hybrid process allowing residents to cast their votes by mail-in or in-person voting.

According to the city, all registered voters will receive an application in the mail, inviting them to apply for a mail-in ballot.

If you are planning to vote by mail, you can mail the ballot back or drop it in one of the six ballot boxes located throughout the City.

Officials emphasized if you want your vote to count, you have to fill it out correctly, sign your envelope, and mail it in by 8 p.m. on November 2, 2021.

According to the city’s press release: