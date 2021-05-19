Gaithersburg Police Department hold bike safety community event

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Gaithersburg Police Department invited families to a free community bike safety event.

Officers say helmet checks and remembering bike laws such as riding with traffic and not against it– are two of the most important bike safety tips. This family friendly event also included cone obstacle courses to help kids learn how to stop at traffic signs. Bike issues such as a flat tires can often cause accidents so Oscar’s Bike Shop was there to help fix kids’ bikes to make sure they are safe to ride.

Holly Kreamer, Community Service Officer said, “obviously pedestrian and bicycle safety is as important as traffic safety. So we’re just so happy that the restrictions are easing up and we’re able to get back into some community engagement and what better way than doing some bike safety.”

Although this session was for kids– Gaithersburg City Police say that its also important for adult bikers to follow the same bike safety especially wearing a helmet.