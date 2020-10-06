Gaithersburg Police arrest suspect in hotel party double shooting

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Gaithersburg Police arrested a suspect after an incident where two people were shot during a party in a hotel over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Russell Avenue on October 3 after a fight broke out during a party in a hotel room at the Homewood Suites by Hilton. Police said the fight spilled out into the parking lot, where a 19-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound. He was brought to a local hospital and is expected to recover from injuries.

A 21-year-old man was also hospitalized with a gunshot wound. He is expected to recover from injuries. Police have not released the identity of the men who were shot.

21-year-old Joshua Harrison, of Germantown, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and discharging a firearm. Harrison was released on bond.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call detectives at (301) 258-6400.

