Gaithersburg passes emergency legislation to limit rent increases

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The city of Gaithersburg passed emergency legislation to limit rent increases due to the impact of COVID-19.

In a council meeting, city leaders changed Chapter 13 of the City Code, “Landlord-Tenant Relations,” to ban the rise of residential rents beyond the Voluntary Rent Guideline established by Montgomery County.

The city says before May 15 of 2022, any announcements of rent increases exceeding the Voluntary Rent Guideline in Montgomery County are prohibited.

“As many people continue to face financial challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to provide some additional relief for our residents who may be facing immediate housing challenges,” said Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman. “Though this legislation is only temporary in effect, with all of our other rental and financial assistance initiatives, we will continue to work with our residents and our landlords to make sure that everyone in our community remains safely housed during this crisis, and beyond.”



In a press release the city announced, violations of the ordinance will be considered a municipal infraction. The Ordinance will expire and have no further force or effect after May 15, 2022.

Resource information is also available on the Emergency Assistance and Community Support page of the City’s website. The page is updated regularly.