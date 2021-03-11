Gaithersburg officials discuss Lakeforest Mall Master draft Plan

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Lakeforest Mall has become the center of attention for those in the upper Montgomery County area. Over the years the shopping mall has seen countless store closures, but a new proposal could turn it all around.

The Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman and the city council presented a draft of the Lakeforest Mall Master Plan during a council meeting this week. Details in the plan includes nearly a thousand townhomes, condominiums, apartments, retail space, and parking for residents and newcomers to the area. The plan also includes affordable housing.

“It’s important that the final draft of this master plan does include the different housing types and these different opportunities but it doesn’t discourage higher end housing,” said Jud Ashman, City Of Gaithersburg, Mayor.

Officials will host a public comment hearing on the proposed plan in June.