Gaithersburg man sentenced to 45 years for bus stop rape, assault

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Gaithersburg man will spend at least 45 years behind bars for the brutal 2017 rape and assault of a woman at Montgomery County bus stop, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Court documents say David Williams targeted a woman as she approached a Watkins Mill Rd bus stop back in October of 2017. He pushed her down a nearby embankment and forced drugs into her mouth as he beat and raped her.

He also stole her bag and her clothes, leaving her unconscious and nude in the woods.

The victim was hospitalized for a week after the attack. Williams left her with bruises, cuts, and over two dozen bite marks.

Williams will return to court in December for a restitution hearing to see if he will be ordered to pay her nearly $15,000 in medical bills.